Columbia Sportswear Company Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $52.00 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $90.15 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $943.42 million from $931.76 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.00 Mln. vs. $90.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $943.42 Mln vs. $931.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 - $1.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.008 - $1.041 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.33 - $3.37 Bln