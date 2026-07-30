Columbia Sportswear Swings To Q2 Profit; Raises FY26 EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, as higher international sales and U.S. tariff refunds boosted margins. The outdoor apparel maker also raised its full-year earnings outlook while maintaining its revenue growth forecast.

For the second quarter, net income was $26.6 million or $0.52 per share, compared with a net loss of $10.2 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year period. Results included a benefit of $0.93 per share from the recovery of U.S. IEEPA tariffs.

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.5% to $614.4 million from $605.2 million a year earlier. Gross margin expanded to 58.3% from 49.1%, primarily reflecting the recovery of IEEPA tariffs.

For fiscal 2026, Columbia Sportswear continues to expect net sales growth of 1% to 3%, or revenue of $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. The company raised its earnings outlook to $4.45 to $4.90 per share from its prior forecast of $3.55 to $4.00 per share.