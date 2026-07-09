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09.07.2026 08:06:54
Columbus Circle Capital Announces Pricing Of 20 Mln Units IPO At $10/Unit
(RTTNews) - Columbus Circle Capital Corp III announced the pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit.
The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and are expected to begin trading on July 9 under the ticker "CCCTU". The closing of the offering would be on or about July 10, subject to customary closing conditions.
Furthermore, to cover any over-allotments, the company has given underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the price of the IPO.
Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCCT" and "CCCTW," respectively.
Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Clear Street LLC is acting as joint bookrunner.
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