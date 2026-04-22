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22.04.2026 21:03:09

Columbus Macro Builds Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, According to Recent SEC Filing

According to a SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Columbus Macro, LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) by 156,770 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $3.47 million, reflecting both the additional shares and stock price movement.This buy brings Broadstone Net Lease to 1.63% of the fund’s 13F AUM.Top five holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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