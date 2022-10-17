|
17.10.2022 22:15:00
Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on or about November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2022. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005850/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Columbus McKinnonmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Columbus McKinnon gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.22
|Columbus McKinnon downgraded to neutral from overweight at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
|
24.05.22
|Ausblick: Columbus McKinnon präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Columbus McKinnon stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Columbus McKinnonmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Columbus McKinnon
|25,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich fester -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen erzielten zum Wochenstart kräftige Gewinne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten ihre Verluste größtenteils abschütteln.