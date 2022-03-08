Columbus McKinnon Introduces the First Electric Chain Hoist on the Market with Remote Monitoring and Wireless Programming

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Intelli-Connect™ Diagnostics and Analytics technology is now available on the CM® Lodestar® VS Electric Chain Hoist. When Intelli-Connect is paired with the Lodestar VS and its variable frequency drive (VFD), this hoist is the only chain hoist that allows operators to wirelessly program the hoist and access detailed diagnostic and analytic information right from the plant floor on a smartphone or tablet. Intelli-Connect is available as an option on all new Lodestar VS units or in retrofit kits for units already in the field.

"By combining the capabilities of Intelli-Connect with the Lodestar VS, we’ve made it easier than ever to program, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot your hoist,” said Bryan Holby, senior global product manager, powered chain hoists. "Customers can get insight into how their hoist is operating to easily and proactively monitor performance and schedule maintenance, helping them address issues more quickly, keep operators safer and ultimately reduce downtime.”

Intelli-Connect eliminates the need to connect a tablet or PC to the hoist with a cord. Now, users can access information wirelessly through the Intelli-Connect Mobile or Mobile+ apps from their mobile device. Intelli-Connect Mobile offers a wide range of functionality, including hoist programming and monitoring, access to manuals, parameter file storage and over-the-air software updates, plus easy contact with the service team. Intelli-Connect Mobile+ offers all the capabilities of Intelli-Connect Mobile, plus advanced diagnostics and analytics. This includes continuous equipment monitoring complete with long-term performance information, such as runs, faults, alarms and VFD status variables like fault codes, motor voltage, current, available hoist operating life, and more.

The Intelli-Connect Mobile app is available as a free download on Google Play or the Apple® App Store®. Users can upgrade to Intelli-Connect Mobile+ functionality for a one-time fee through the app. Columbus McKinnon’s powered chain hoists are known throughout the material handling industry for their strength, reliability and high-quality performance. For more information regarding the Company’s powered chain hoists, call 800-888-0985 or visit www.columbusmckinnon.com/cm.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

