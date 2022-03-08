Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Presentation at 2022 JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Rustowicz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation at the 2022 JP Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the conversation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

