Columbus McKinnon’s Kathryn V. Roedel to be Honored at 2022 NACD Directorship Awards Gala as NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today that Kathryn V. Roedel, a Board member since October 2017, has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in its Directorship 100™ which honors the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.

"Kathy is a distinguished business executive and a valuable member of our Board who deserves this honor and recognition from the NACD,” noted Richard H. Fleming, Chairman of the Board of Columbus McKinnon. "As Chair of our Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee, she has advanced our strong governance practices and contributed mightily to our board succession planning and refreshment. Further, her invaluable business expertise, leadership, wise judgment, and strategic insights have added greatly to the depth of our Board of Directors. We are honored to have her as a member of our Board and delighted that she has received this special recognition.”

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

