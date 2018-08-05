05.08.2018 20:44:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 5, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 5, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Box office mission accomplished as Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' takes the global lead for the second straight week adding $111.0 million to bring its worldwide cume to $329.5 million.  Notably, China's 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' continues to rake in the millions with a $64.5 million weekend and an impressive $289.9 million total to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

  • Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $111.0M
  • Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $64.5M
  • Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $37.6M
  • Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $29.8M
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $28.4M
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $26.2M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $24.0M
  • Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.4M
  • Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Multiple - $13.0M
  • Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $12.5M
  • Skyscraper - Multiple - $10.4M
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $9.9M

    • The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

  • Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $35.0M
  • Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $25.0M
  • Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $12.3M
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $9.1M
  • Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $8.8M
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $8.2M
  • Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $6.2M
  • Darkest Minds, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $5.0M
  • Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $4.9M
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $4.0M
  • Eighth Grade - A24 - $2.9M

    • Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


    Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

    Weekend Release Cume (USD)

    Distributor

    Title

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Int'l

    No. of Terr.

    Domestic

    Mission: Impossible - Fallout

    111,000,000

    76,000,000

    35,000,000

    329,487,371

    205,000,000

    124,487,371

    PAR

    57

    PAR

    Hello Mr. Billionaire

    64,500,000

    64,500,000


    289,900,000

    289,900,000


    MULTICN

    1


    Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days

    37,629,000

    37,300,000

    329,000

    37,839,000

    37,400,000

    439,000

    MUL

    5

    WGUI

    Disney's Christopher Robin

    29,803,000

    4,800,000

    25,003,000

    29,803,000

    4,800,000

    25,003,000

    DIS

    19

    DIS

    Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

    28,390,000

    19,300,000

    9,090,000

    230,534,550

    139,200,000

    91,334,550

    UNI

    54

    UNI

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

    26,200,000

    18,000,000

    8,200,000

    338,755,881

    202,300,000

    136,455,881

    SNY

    58

    SNY

    Incredibles 2

    24,009,000

    19,000,000

    5,009,000

    1,047,041,290

    463,900,000

    583,141,290

    DIS

    43

    DIS

    Ant-Man And The Wasp

    17,388,000

    11,200,000

    6,188,000

    426,269,435

    230,800,000

    195,469,435

    DIS

    48

    DIS

    Spy Who Dumped Me, The

    13,034,000

    684,000

    12,350,000

    13,057,000

    707,000

    12,350,000

    MUL

    9

    LGF

    Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

    12,500,000

    12,500,000


    76,302,548

    76,118,160

    184,388

    MUL

    7

    WGUI

    Skyscraper

    10,415,000

    8,200,000

    2,215,000

    279,645,165

    215,200,000

    64,445,165

    MUL

    67

    UNI

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    9,910,000

    5,900,000

    4,010,000

    1,260,118,075

    854,500,000

    405,618,075

    UNI

    64

    UNI

    Darkest Minds, The

    9,900,000

    4,100,000

    5,800,000

    9,900,000

    4,100,000

    5,800,000

    FOX

    38

    FOX

    Equalizer 2, The

    9,770,000

    940,000

    8,830,000

    87,586,265

    7,700,000

    79,886,265

    SNY

    12

    SNY

    Wind Guardians, The

    8,800,000

    8,800,000


    10,300,000

    10,300,000


    MULTICN

    1


    Shoplifters

    7,100,000

    7,100,000


    46,600,000

    46,600,000


    MUL

    4


    Yugo & Lala 4

    6,200,000

    6,200,000


    6,920,333

    6,920,333


    MULTICN

    1


    Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

    5,960,000

    1,100,000

    4,860,000

    23,184,557

    2,400,000

    20,784,557

    WB

    14

    WB

    First Purge, The

    5,640,000

    4,700,000

    940,000

    120,968,080

    53,200,000

    67,768,080

    UNI

    40

    UNI

    Taxi 5

    3,300,000

    3,300,000


    42,000,000

    42,000,000


    MUL

    2


    Hello Carbot Theater Version: The Cretaceous Period

    3,000,000

    3,000,000


    3,035,000

    3,035,000


    NEXENT

    1


    Eighth Grade

    2,870,000


    2,870,000

    6,581,474


    6,581,474


    1

    A24

    Death Of A Nation

    2,325,000


    2,325,000

    2,325,000


    2,325,000


    1

    QLTYFLX

    Dying To Survive

    1,950,000

    1,950,000


    454,269,344

    454,269,344


    MULTICN

    1


    *Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

