comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of August 5, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of August 5, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Box office mission accomplished as Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' takes the global lead for the second straight week adding $111.0 million to bring its worldwide cume to $329.5 million. Notably, China's 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' continues to rake in the millions with a $64.5 million weekend and an impressive $289.9 million total to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $111.0M

Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $64.5M

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days - Multiple - $37.6M

Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $29.8M

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $28.4M

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $26.2M

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $24.0M

Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $17.4M

Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Multiple - $13.0M

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $12.5M

Skyscraper - Multiple - $10.4M

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, August 5, are below.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $35.0M

Disney's Christopher Robin - Disney - $25.0M

Spy Who Dumped Me, The - Lionsgate - $12.3M

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $9.1M

Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $8.8M

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $8.2M

Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $6.2M

Darkest Minds, The - 20th Century Fox - $5.8M

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $5.0M

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $4.9M

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $4.0M

Eighth Grade - A24 - $2.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic Mission: Impossible - Fallout 111,000,000 76,000,000 35,000,000 329,487,371 205,000,000 124,487,371 PAR 57 PAR Hello Mr. Billionaire 64,500,000 64,500,000

289,900,000 289,900,000

MULTICN 1

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days 37,629,000 37,300,000 329,000 37,839,000 37,400,000 439,000 MUL 5 WGUI Disney's Christopher Robin 29,803,000 4,800,000 25,003,000 29,803,000 4,800,000 25,003,000 DIS 19 DIS Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 28,390,000 19,300,000 9,090,000 230,534,550 139,200,000 91,334,550 UNI 54 UNI Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 26,200,000 18,000,000 8,200,000 338,755,881 202,300,000 136,455,881 SNY 58 SNY Incredibles 2 24,009,000 19,000,000 5,009,000 1,047,041,290 463,900,000 583,141,290 DIS 43 DIS Ant-Man And The Wasp 17,388,000 11,200,000 6,188,000 426,269,435 230,800,000 195,469,435 DIS 48 DIS Spy Who Dumped Me, The 13,034,000 684,000 12,350,000 13,057,000 707,000 12,350,000 MUL 9 LGF Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings 12,500,000 12,500,000

76,302,548 76,118,160 184,388 MUL 7 WGUI Skyscraper 10,415,000 8,200,000 2,215,000 279,645,165 215,200,000 64,445,165 MUL 67 UNI Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 9,910,000 5,900,000 4,010,000 1,260,118,075 854,500,000 405,618,075 UNI 64 UNI Darkest Minds, The 9,900,000 4,100,000 5,800,000 9,900,000 4,100,000 5,800,000 FOX 38 FOX Equalizer 2, The 9,770,000 940,000 8,830,000 87,586,265 7,700,000 79,886,265 SNY 12 SNY Wind Guardians, The 8,800,000 8,800,000

10,300,000 10,300,000

MULTICN 1

Shoplifters 7,100,000 7,100,000

46,600,000 46,600,000

MUL 4

Yugo & Lala 4 6,200,000 6,200,000

6,920,333 6,920,333

MULTICN 1

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies 5,960,000 1,100,000 4,860,000 23,184,557 2,400,000 20,784,557 WB 14 WB First Purge, The 5,640,000 4,700,000 940,000 120,968,080 53,200,000 67,768,080 UNI 40 UNI Taxi 5 3,300,000 3,300,000

42,000,000 42,000,000

MUL 2

Hello Carbot Theater Version: The Cretaceous Period 3,000,000 3,000,000

3,035,000 3,035,000

NEXENT 1

Eighth Grade 2,870,000

2,870,000 6,581,474

6,581,474

1 A24 Death Of A Nation 2,325,000

2,325,000 2,325,000

2,325,000

1 QLTYFLX Dying To Survive 1,950,000 1,950,000

454,269,344 454,269,344

MULTICN 1



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-august-5-2018-300692150.html

SOURCE comScore