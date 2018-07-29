comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 29, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' shows that the world accepted its mission to make the sixth installment of the beloved action franchise a massive hit taking in $153.5 million in 37 global territories including North America where it also topped the chart with a $61.5 million debut. Notably, China-based comedy 'Hello Mr. Billionaire' said hello to an impressive $129.5 million in its opening weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount Pictures - $153.5M

Hello Mr. Billionaire - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $129.5M

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $43.3

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings - Multiple - $42.9M

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $41.6M

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $27.2M

Skyscraper - Multiple - $23.1M

Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $19.9M

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $17.7M

Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $15.9M

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $11.5M

First Purge, The - Universal - $6.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 29, are below.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount - $61.5M

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $15.0M

Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $14.0M

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $12.3M

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Warner Bros. - $10.5M

Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $8.4M

Incredibles 2 - Disney - $7.2M

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $6.8M

Skyscraper - Universal - $5.4M

First Purge, The - Universal - $2.2M

Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $1.5M

Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures - $1.4M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Mission: Impossible -

Fallout 153,500,000 92,000,000 61,500,000 153,500,000 92,000,000 61,500,000 PAR 37 PAR Hello Mr. Billionaire 129,500,000 129,500,000

129,500,000 129,500,000

MULTICN 1

Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation 43,305,000 31,000,000 12,305,000 284,228,501 165,000,000 119,228,501 SNY 56 SNY Detective Dee: The Four

Heavenly Kings 42,900,000 42,900,000

42,980,000 42,980,000

MUL 7 WGUI Mamma Mia! Here We

Go Again 41,600,000 26,600,000 15,000,000 167,224,525 96,800,000 70,424,525 UNI 47 UNI Incredibles 2 27,157,000 20,000,000 7,157,000 996,480,648 423,700,000 572,780,648 DIS 42 DIS Skyscraper 23,100,000 17,700,000 5,400,000 256,049,760 196,900,000 59,149,760 MUL 69 UNI Ant-Man And The Wasp 19,900,000 11,500,000 8,400,000 394,224,127 211,100,000 183,124,127 DIS 51 DIS Jurassic World: Fallen

Kingdom 17,675,000 10,900,000 6,775,000 1,235,453,500 837,900,000 397,553,500 UNI 66 UNI Equalizer 2, The 15,900,000 1,900,000 14,000,000 70,331,345 6,100,000 64,231,345 SNY 12 SNY Teen Titans Go! To The

Movies 11,510,000 1,000,000 10,510,000 11,510,000 1,000,000 10,510,000 WB 9 WB First Purge, The 6,730,000 4,500,000 2,230,000 111,083,875 45,600,000 65,483,875 UNI 35 UNI Illang: The Wolf Brigade 5,200,000 5,200,000

5,200,000 5,200,000

WB 1

Dying To Survive 4,700,000 4,700,000

448,300,000 448,300,000

MULTICN 1

Andre Rieu's 2018

Maastricht Concert 3,900,000 3,900,000

3,900,000 3,900,000

MUL 7 TRAFR Ocean's 8 3,030,000 2,400,000 630,000 269,987,915 132,700,000 137,287,915 WB 58 WB Mysterious Apartment:

Golden Goblin And 1,850,000 1,850,000

1,850,000 1,850,000

CJE 1

Tag 1,583,000 1,300,000 283,000 72,752,175 19,200,000 53,552,175 WB 39 WB Unfriended: Dark Web 1,500,000

1,500,000 7,393,430

7,393,430

1 OTL Sorry To Bother You 1,450,000

1,450,000 13,351,421

13,351,421

1 APR Blindspotting 1,325,000

1,325,000 1,793,984

1,793,984

1 LGF Eighth Grade 1,317,561

1,317,561 2,966,398

2,966,398

1 A24 Three Identical Strangers 1,271,060

1,271,060 6,771,381

6,771,381

1 NEONR Adrift 1,130,000 1,100,000 30,000 48,815,713 17,400,000 31,415,713 STX 61 STX Mas Sabe el Diablo por

Viejo 1,128,009 1,128,009

1,128,009 1,128,009

FOX 1



*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

