Comar to Expand West Coast Footprint

VOORHEES, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a specialty packaging, device, and component supplier serving the Medical, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare, Personal and Home Care, Food and Beverage, and other niche market segments is building a custom facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Comar will consolidate current employees, equipment, and operations from the existing Rancho Cucamonga and Garden Grove plants into this new state-of-the-art facility.

The new 230,000 sq. ft. facility will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant, and FDA registered and will house dedicated Injection Blow Molding, Injection Stretch Blow Molding, and Injection Molding cells. 26,000 sq. ft. of the facility will have ISO Class 8 Injection Molding and assembly cleanrooms with room for expansion. The new facility will feature a full-service mold prototyping lab, and dedicated mold sampling and development equipment to enable Comar to rapidly bring customers from ideation, to design, to prototype, to full production.

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, "This transformational investment is an exciting milestone for our organization. We have an opportunity to create a purpose-built facility that will enhance the employee experience, delight our customers, and provide a path for significant continued growth. This new facility will provide best-in-class medical device production areas and significant additional capacity to grow with our customers across product lines and market segments. This is a necessary step to support our continued growth, and vision to be recognized as the PREMIER plastic packaging, device, and component supplier, innovating solutions for customers, who lead the way to a healthier world."

Comar has secured the new facility and submitted drawings and permit applications. The goal is to begin construction in the spring of 2020 and complete move in and production startup of the new facility by the end of 2020. The facility will support manufacturing of complex finished medical devices and sub-assemblies incorporating injection molding, blow molding, high speed assembly, testing, and finished device pack out.

Pete Scharber, VP Direct Sales, "Combining our team into a single campus creates the opportunity for employees to strengthen and grow their expertise to support our customer's needs. We are excited to amplify the Comar value proposition for our medical customers and create additional avenues to collaborate, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and further partner in their success as a single source of supply."

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has eight strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. Comar is majority owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

