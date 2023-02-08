Comba Unveils a Wave of Enhancements Across O-RU Portfolio with New Features Support, and New Product Launch

Industrys first O-RU vendor to support the NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies

Expand O-RU portfolio to support TDD technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 February 2023 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (Comba Telecom or the Group, SEHK stock code: 2342) Comba Network Systems Company Limited (Comba Network), a subsidiary of the Group, today announced significant feature enhancements across the OpenRadio® product portfolio, including the support of the NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies for IoT applications and 5G FDD NR for 5G low band (FR1) deployments. In addition, Comba Network announced the launch of the outdoor TDD O-RU series, with the Single Band TDD 4T4R Macro RRU being the first to be released to enable mobile operators to use their TDD assets with Open RAN technology.

The support of NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies designed for IoT applications has been introduced in the draft specification of the O-RAN Alliance as the global IoT market continues to prosper. Leveraging its leading innovative technologies and capabilities, Comba Network unveils the industrys first commercially available NB-IoT and LTE-M supported Open RAN RUs, adding to its portfolio of O-RAN Alliance compliant products. The new features will accelerate Open RAN adoption in brownfield projects with fully open system architecture. Additionally, with the support of 5G FDD NR, the entire open radio product family allows dual connectivity for simultaneous transmissions across 4G LTE and 5G NR. Software upgrades are available to unlock all the new features.



The new product release of the single-band TDD 4T4R RRU aims to expand network capacity for busy networks in dense urban environments, balancing capacity and regulatory restrictions.

Ms. Marie Ma, General Manager of Comba Telecom Network Systems Limited, said, Comba Network has developed a strong market and technology foothold in Open RAN ecosystem. The support of NB-IoT and LTE-M is a step forward to enable brownfield operators to embrace Open RAN without losing service parity. With constant technological advancements and product portfolio expansion, Comba Network strives to deepen cooperation with top-tier industry players to boost network modernization worldwide.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including base station antennas and subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. The Company has been included in the Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Information Technology. In Jan 2023, Comba Telecom successfully listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited by way of an introduction under the the stock code STC. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

