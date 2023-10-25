Combating Nosebleeds: Tips for This Year's Cold/Flu Season

Nampons Kids™ Revolutionize Nosebleeds

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 60 million people across the United States will experience nosebleeds this cold/flu winter season, most likely to occur when cold weather and indoor heating dry out nasal passages.* Research also shows that approximately 90% of kids will also get nosebleeds as well, making it essential to be prepared when they occur. A new solution has just hit the market to combat this challenge – it doesn't rely on the traditional 5-10 tissues method – and absorbs up to 10x more blood than tissues. Nampons Kids™ – a new, first of its kind nasal plug – is now available to tackle this common issue with ease and relief for parents.

"Throughout my life, as a regular allergy and sinus sufferer, I dealt with constant nosebleeds. Every few weeks I was going through boxes of tissues and knew there had to be a better solution," said Josh Lippiner, Founder of Nampons™. "I developed Nampons, a nasal plug with a special oxidized cellulose clotting agent, to provide a reliable and hygienic way to stop nosebleeds fast. I understood the discomfort and inconvenience they can cause, especially as a parent myself. They are more than just a solution for nosebleeds; they're a symbol of relief and comfort during those unexpected and often challenging moments."

Nampons™ and Nampons Kids™ works by expanding inside the nose, while providing gentle pressure to slow the bleed. Nampons are non-stick for a painless removal and are built with a hypoallergenic, oxidized cellulose clotting agent that allows bleeding to stop fast. They come individually packaged to guarantee cleanliness and optimal hygiene.

Below are more tips for tackling the common problem of nosebleeds this cold/flu winter season:

Tips to Combat Nosebleeds For Cold/Flu Season

Sit Up Straight: One of the best ways to stop a nosebleed is to sit up and maintain an upright posture.

Apply A Cold Compress: Place a cold, damp cloth or ice pack on the bridge of your nose or back of your neck. This helps constrict the blood vessels and reduce bleeding.

Use a Nasal Plug (Nampons): Nasal plugs like Nampons™ are designed to quickly and effectively stop nosebleeds. They are highly absorbent and can be gently inserted into the bleeding nostril.

Humidify the Room: Using a humidifier in dry indoor environments can help maintain moisture in nasal passages, reducing the likelihood of nosebleeds.

"Nampons™ are one of the best first-line tools for anterior nosebleeds I have seen in many years. I'd recommend they be part of every first aid kit," Dr. Drew Sutton, ENT.

Nampons Kids™ and Nampons™, come in discreet and compact packaging, making them ideal to add to Mom's purse, a child's school bag or a go-to in the first aid-kit. Having them on hand ensures you're prepared for nosebleeds, anytime, anywhere.

Nampons Kids™ and Nampons™, are available for purchase in 3, 6, 12 or 24 packs and start at 7.99 and are available at select retailers nationwide, Nampons.com or Amazon . Follow Nampons Kids™ and Nampons™ latest news on Facebook and Instagram .

About Nampons™

Nampons™ and Nampons Kids™ are first-aid, hypoallergenic nosebleed products aimed to provide quick relief. Created by Founder, Josh Lippiner, in 2022, Nampons™ and Nampons Kids™ is the leading consumer brand for the treatment and prevention of nosebleeds. Nampons™ and Nampons Kids™, with more than 900 5-star reviews on Amazon, are trusted by doctors, hospitals, and first responders to stop nosebleeds fast. Nampons™ now offer a variety of products to meet the nosebleed needs of today's active families and their lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.nampons.com .

