Combination of Komax and Schleuniger completed

The Schleuniger Group is now part of the Komax Group: the combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022. The Schleuniger Group will be consolidated as of 1 September 2022. The Komax Group expects to generate revenues of CHF 560 to 580 million and an EBIT margin of around 11% in the 2022 financial year.

The combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022 along with the associated capital increase. The 1,283,333 newly issued registered shares were allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for 100% of the Schleuniger shares. The new shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange as of 31 August 2022, thus increasing the number of listed registered shares of Komax Holding AG to 5,133,333. Metall Zug AG, the former owner of Schleuniger AG, now holds a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG.

Capital contribution reserves stand at a good CHF 200 million

As a result of the combination, Komaxs capital contribution reserves have risen from CHF 0.8 million to a good CHF 200 million. In the next few years, this will give Komax the opportunity to distribute half of the dividend tax-free to Swiss residents who hold their shares as private assets.

On completion of the transaction, i.e., as of 30 August 2022, Dr. Jürg Werner became a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG and the restrictions on registration and voting rights (15%) previously applicable to the shares of Komax Holding AG were abolished without replacement.

Outlook for 2022 financial year

The Komax Group, which now has more than 3,300 employees worldwide, expects a successful 2022 financial year. The Schleuniger Group, which will be consolidated as of 1 September 2022, will also contribute to this. The Komax Group expects to generate revenues of CHF 560 to 580 million and to post an EBIT margin of around 11% in 2022. This margin already includes the consolidation effects arising in connection with the revaluation. The capitalization of the semi-finished and finished products included in the Schleuniger balance sheet as of 31 August 2022 is expected to have the biggest negative impact on the EBIT margin. Although these capitalized products are reflected in revenues following delivery, they generate only minimal EBIT (operating result).

Development of new strategy

Komax will now analyze the post-merger situation in detail and develop new targets and an associated strategy. In this context, Komax will define new mid-term financial targets, which are expected to be communicated during the second half of 2023.