31.08.2022 06:30:30
Combination of Komax and Schleuniger completed
KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Merger
Dierikon, 31 August 2022
Media release
The Schleuniger Group is now part of the Komax Group: the combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022. The Schleuniger Group will be consolidated as of 1 September 2022. The Komax Group expects to generate revenues of CHF 560 to 580 million and an EBIT margin of around 11% in the 2022 financial year.
The combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022 along with the associated capital increase. The 1,283,333 newly issued registered shares were allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for 100% of the Schleuniger shares. The new shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange as of 31 August 2022, thus increasing the number of listed registered shares of Komax Holding AG to 5,133,333. Metall Zug AG, the former owner of Schleuniger AG, now holds a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG.
Capital contribution reserves stand at a good CHF 200 million
On completion of the transaction, i.e., as of 30 August 2022, Dr. Jürg Werner became a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG and the restrictions on registration and voting rights (15%) previously applicable to the shares of Komax Holding AG were abolished without replacement.
Outlook for 2022 financial year
Development of new strategy
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3300 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax News Portal
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
