Combined, Nvidia and These 4 Chip Stocks Are Worth More Than Apple or Microsoft. Here's My Favorite to Buy Now.

Nvidia has been a massive growth story, but the whole semiconductor industry exploded in value.Semiconductor stocks are surging, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) optimism despite sluggish demand across the smartphone, automotive, and personal computer industries. Nvidia surged to become the fifth-most-valuable U.S.-based company by market cap, behind only Microsoft Apple , Alphabet, and Amazon.Microsoft and Apple both achieved a $3 trillion market cap at this writing. The five most valuable chip stocks -- Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom, Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices -- have a combined market cap of $3.11 trillion.