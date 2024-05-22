Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2024

Press Release







Approval of all resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors, including the unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2023





Ratification of the co-option of Géraldine Leveau as a Director





Paris – May 22, 2024 – The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Euroapi was held on May 22, 2024 in Paris, under the chairwomanship of Viviane Monges, and was attended by all directors. All resolutions put forth to a vote were adopted by the shareholders.

The General Meeting approved the unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2023, the ratification of the co-option of Géraldine Leveau as a director and all the compensation arrangements of the corporate officers. Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of twelve members, of whom six are independent members and two are Directors representing the employees. The Board of Directors remains comprised of a majority of Independent Directors.

The voting results and the videocast of the Annual General Meeting are available on:

https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/annual-general-meetings

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com















Investor Relations contacts:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com







Camille Ricotier

Tel : +33 (0)6 43 29 93 79

Camille.ricotier@euroapi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects”, "anticipates”, "believes”, "intends”, "estimates”, "plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 5, 2024. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

Attachment