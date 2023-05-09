Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 18:30:00

Combined General Meeting of May 30th, 2023 - Availability of preparatory documents

NANTERRE (FRANCE)
May 9th, 2023

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 30th, 2023
AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Faurecia informs its shareholders that they are convened to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, at 2 p.m. (Paris time) at the registered office in Nanterre.

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on April 24th, 2023, and the convening notice will be published in the BALO and in the legal gazette Actu-juridique.fr on May 15th, 2023. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Company’s website (www.faurecia.com) and/or at the registered office or upon request to Uptevia.

The entire meeting will be broadcast live and on replay on the Company’s website.

At this General Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to vote to change the Company's name from "FAURECIA" to "FORVIA". This change, which comes one year after the completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in HELLA, represents a further important step for the Group.

The shareholders will also be asked to appoint Esther Gaide and Dr. Michael Bolle as Board members.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2023 Annual General Meeting, available on the Company's website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting:
https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings

Attachment


