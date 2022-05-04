Combined Insurance Celebrates 100 Years in Business

Announces Centennial Nonprofit Grant Program

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold both directly to individuals and at the worksite, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in business. In appreciation for a century of success, and to highlight the company's founding values, a special anniversary nonprofit grant program will benefit 10 diverse nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

In appreciation for a century of success, an anniversary grant program will benefit 10 diverse nonprofit organizations.

Combined Insurance was founded in 1922 in Chicago by the legendary W. Clement Stone. At the time, he was 20 years old and invested $100 in savings in his new venture. Mr. Stone would go on to become well-known nationally for his business acumen, philanthropic generosity, and authorship of multiple books about the power of positive thinking.

"A lot has changed since 1922, but what's remained consistent are Combined's enduring values, and our core mission to help individuals and families during times of need," said Combined Insurance President Rich Williams. "Our centennial is testament to the organization's abiding commitment to serving our customers, clients, and broker partners with integrity and professionalism. We're excited to begin our second century by honoring our history and company culture, while continuing to innovate to meet the needs of a dynamic market."

In gratitude for its 100 years in business, Combined Insurance is announcing a special sponsorship program to provide grants to the following 10 nonprofits:

"This notable business milestone comes at a time when supplemental insurance is of greater importance than ever before," said Joe Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Head of Chubb's Global Accident and Health business. "Building on its vast experience, Combined is delivering modernized, customer-centric tools and experiences that will lead to new opportunities for the business and its customers and partners."

For more on Combined Insurance's centennial, including its history, values, and future plans, please visit a special 100th anniversary page on the company's website.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combined-insurance-celebrates-100-years-in-business-301539303.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance, a Chubb company