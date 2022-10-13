Combined Insurance Marks 100th Anniversary With Brand Refresh

Celebration Includes Chicago Mayoral Proclamation of Combined Insurance Day

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, is launching a new corporate identity that captures the company's enduring legacy while positioning its future with a modern update. The announcement comes at an exciting time, as the City of Chicago marks the company's 100th anniversary with a proclamation of Combined Insurance Day on Nov. 13.

The addition of an infinity symbol brand device connotes Combined's strength, continuity, and limitless potential.

Updated Brand Identity

The new Combined logo is simplified, bolder, and brighter. The addition of an infinity symbol brand device connotes strength, continuity, and limitless potential, and the name of Combined's parent company - global insurance leader Chubb - is clearer.

"As we begin our second century in business, Combined's brand identity refresh represents our past, present, and future," said Chad Wells, Combined's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Our new brand expression reflects Combined's longevity while making a statement about our new century ahead. We're excited and inspired to serve our customers, clients, and broker partners with innovative solutions to meet a changing market."

Celebrating 100 Years of Success

Combined Insurance was founded in Chicago on Nov. 13, 1922 by the legendary W. Clement Stone. He was 20 years old and invested $100 in savings in his new venture. From humble roots in a small office at 29 S. LaSalle Street in the Loop, Mr. Stone went on to become well-known nationally for his business acumen, philanthropic generosity, and authorship of books about the power of positive thinking.

In honor of Combined's centennial, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared Nov. 13 as Combined Insurance Day in Chicago, "in celebration of 100 years of providing quality supplemental insurance and excellent customer service."

"This celebratory proclamation in Combined's hometown is of special meaning to us, both as a company born of Chicago and as a proud corporate citizen of the city," said Rich Williams, President of Combined Insurance. "As we approach our milestone anniversary, we're honoring our enduring values and core mission to help individuals and families during times of need, while also looking to the future. We're committed to providing innovative insurance solutions of value and to keeping the customer at the center of all we do."

For more on Combined Insurance's centennial, including its history, values, and future plans, please visit a special 100th anniversary page on the company's website.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 (over $1 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its coverages and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combined-insurance-marks-100th-anniversary-with-brand-refresh-301648262.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance, a Chubb company