21.03.2023 18:00:00
Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday 13 April 2023 - Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents
A French public limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €1,476,302,545.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, F-92000 Nanterre
Registration number 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
ISIN Code: FR0000125486
www.vinci.com
Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting
on Thursday 13 April 2023
Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents
The shareholders of VINCI are invited to take part in the Company’s Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held
on Thursday 13 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m.,
Salle Pleyel,
252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré – 75008 Paris.
The advanced notice of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors for approval at the meeting, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 6 March 2023 under no. 28. This notice is accessible on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com.
The notice of meeting containing the principal methods of participating and voting at the meeting will be published in the issue of the BALO to be published on 22 March 2023. This notice will also be available on the Company's website www.vinci.com.
Documents containing information relating to this meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders, in accordance with laws and regulations in force. The documents mentioned in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com, under the heading Shareholders – Shareholders’ General Meeting.
