Press release

08 April 2024 - N° 05

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD

ON MAY 17, 2024

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2024 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Company’s shareholders are invited to the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Friday May 17, 2024

at 10:30 a.m.

at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75016 Paris

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (Bulletin n° 43) of April 8, 2024, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of shareholders.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Meeting may be consulted on SCOR’s website under www.scor.com/en/2024-shareholders-meeting.

The documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.scor.com under "Investors / Shareholders’ Meetings / Documents related to the 2024 General Meeting” or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

In accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

any holder of registered shares may ask the Company to send them the documents referred to in article R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, until the fifth (5 th ) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;





any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company from the date of convening and for at least during the fifteen (15) days preceding the Shareholders' Meeting.





The shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website: www.scor.com

