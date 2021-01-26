Combobulate 2.0 - Mosaic Learning Launches the Next Evolution in eLearning for the Post-Pandemic World

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Learning, Inc. announced today the unveiling of the next evolution in eLearning platforms – Combobulate 2.0. The COVID-19 Pandemic has accelerated eLearning and highlighted the shortcomings of existing learning systems. The next-generation Combobulate Product Suite, whether used in classroom or virtually, works to empower students, parents, and teachers to close the gaps of learning inequality. These products change learners' knowledge potential to actual enhanced learning outcomes and experiences.

"We are the first company to merge learning technology, 15 years of research & validated data inferences, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML), and neuroscience into a single offering," says Brendan Connors, CEO at Mosaic Learning. "Combobulate brings order, higher engagement, and adaptive computer-mediated learning to facilitate higher retention, driving stronger learning outcomes. Moreover, Combobulate provides insights and dashboards to enable instructors virtually for hybrid learning environments."

Features and benefits of the Combobulate Product Suite include:

Combobulate™ LEARN is a powerful Learning Management System (LMS) incorporating expansive content curation capability and support for gamified learning, virtual reality, augmented reality, data discovery, and more.

Combobulate™ ENGAGE is a powerful Community Engagement Platform with a foundation promoting a customizable, and highly engaging experience for its users. It includes a web-based classroom experience developed for classroom/learning management as opposed to facilitating a business meeting. It connects the teacher and the students specifically for learning in Combobulate ENGAGE and efficiently provides the ability to connect with your constituents in a personal and meaningful way.

Combobulate™ EXPERIENCE is a robust delivery and management system for Virtual Reality (VR) training content. Combining single sign-on (SSO) and cloud-based rights management, Combobulate EXPERIENCE is the keystone to successful deployment of VR training at scale.

Mosaic Learning and its Combobulate Platform were featured in an ABC-WMAR TV spotlight segment that aired on Friday, January 22nd. For further details on Combobulate, securing and scheduling a platform demo, or to engage directly with a Mosaic Learning professional, please visit https://combobulate.com/.

About Mosaic Learning, Inc.: Mosaic Learning, founded in 2005, is the leading educational technology provider of integrated learning platforms that focus on improving learning retention. Mosaic Learning harnesses eLearning, virtual reality, proprietary learning management, data platforms, & mobile solutions to scale learning outcomes for instructors and students. To learn more about Mosaic Learning, please visit our website at www.mosaiclearning.com.

