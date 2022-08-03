|
Comcast: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is one of the biggest media companies in the world, offering cable and internet service, theme parks, video streaming, and more under its corporate umbrella. That should make it diversified enough to withstand the kind of economic turbulence we're seeing in 2022. But the second-quarter financial results released this week present a peculiar picture of the business. Its theme parks and studios are recovering from their pandemic-era declines. Yet, other areas where it should be growing, such as streaming, are falling flat. This quarter had a little good, some bad, and one really ugly segment for Comcast. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
