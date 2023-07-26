Comcast Announces Exclusive Deals For Samsung's Fifth Generation Of Galaxy Foldables

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Wednesday said exclusive deals for Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones, which can be pre-ordered starting today, are available at Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile.

Samsung's fifth generation of Galaxy foldables will be available from August 11.

The mobile providers are offering three exclusive deals including up to $1,000 off on a new Samsung phone with an eligible trade-in, including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The companies also offer $300 million for any Samsung flagship phone, with no trade-in. Further, customers can save $120 as they get a 512GB a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 for the same price as a 256GB model.

Additionally, $150 will be off for the purchase of new Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic through August 10.