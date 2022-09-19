Comcast Announces Plan to Power a Greener Internet, Double Network Energy Efficiency by 2030

Comcast today announced at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 that Comcast Cable plans to double its network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity per consumed terabyte of data in half.

Comcast has been investing in a nationwide network transformation to virtual, cloud-based technologies that offer faster broadband speeds, greater reliability, and improved energy efficiency. The new virtualized platform includes more centralized locations for headends, hubs, and data centers that are more efficient than previous technologies, requiring less hardware, less space, and less energy per byte.

"We’re on the path to a greener internet,” said Charlie Herrin, President of the Technology, Product, Experience organization within Comcast Cable. "The smart technologies powering our new network architecture are transforming how data is delivered, providing the industry’s best combination of speed, coverage, and control – all more sustainably.”

Comcast has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions it owns and controls, across its global operations. With purchased electricity accounting for the majority of its emissions, Comcast is investing in clean, renewable energy to power its network and operations, as well as shifting to newer, more energy-efficient technologies and facilities to deliver more data with less energy per byte.

"Achieving our carbon neutral goal will require our business to work harder and smarter, and that goes for the network itself,” Herrin added. "We’re proud to make network energy efficiency a priority among our peers and suppliers, and to demonstrate the role our industry has in creating a more sustainable future.”

To underscore the company’s commitment to the environment, Comcast has purchased and gifted renewable energy certificates to power SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 with 100% clean energy.

For more information on Comcast’s environmental efforts, visit the environment page at www.comcastcorporation.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections and statements regarding plans and goals that may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe,” "project,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "intend,” "potential,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "commit,” "plan,” "goal,” "may,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "will,” "continue,” "will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should consider various factors, including the risks and uncertainties we describe in the "Risk Factors” sections of our Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). There are also certain risks and challenges we may face in meeting our environmental goals that are beyond our control, including political, economic, regulatory and geopolitical conditions, the evolution of carbon offset markets, and limited large-scale investments and innovations in technology and infrastructure. The inclusion of forward-looking statements that may address our corporate responsibility initiatives, progress, plans and goals in this press release is not an indication that they are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Such statements may contain estimates, make assumptions based on developing standards that may change and provide aspirations and commitments that are not intended to be promises or guarantees. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005065/en/