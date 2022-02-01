Comcast Brings the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to More Customers, on More Platforms Than Ever

Comcast today announced customers nationwide can experience all the excitement and inspiration of the Winter Games through a new, simplified viewing experience available across the company’s entertainment platforms. Customers can simply say "Olympics” into their device’s voice remote to get right to the action and start enjoying all 2,800+ hours of live and on-demand coverage through Peacock’s Premium tier, which is offered at no additional cost to Comcast’s entertainment customers in the U.S.

"We’re making it easy for fans across the country to find their favorite Winter Olympics events and witness the incredible stories of Team USA and athletes across the world," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Propositions, Comcast Cable. "Making this experience possible is our global technology platform which enables us to streamline innovation across our growing portfolio of entertainment devices, connecting millions of customers to the amazing moments and experiences only the Olympics can deliver."

Comcast’s Winter Olympics viewing experience will be available across the company’s U.S. entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, and feature a comprehensive Olympics hub making it easy for customers to find and watch every minute of the action. Accessible from the home screen or by simply saying "Olympics” into the voice remote, the Olympics hub will offer quick access to every minute of live coverage, curated collections of highlights and replays, special shows and documentaries, and more. The hub will also feature a new daily schedule of events to give customers an easy way to determine what’s airing that day.

Customers with Xfinity X1, Comcast’s flagship entertainment platform, will find even more programming and ways to watch with content spanning NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks in addition to Peacock. Additionally, new features and capabilities will make finding their favorite sports and athletes simple and easy, whether on TV or across mobile devices with the Xfinity Stream app, and include:

Personalized experience across devices : On X1, customers can choose their favorite sports in just a few clicks to customize their Olympics destination, making it easier to find and set alerts for the live coverage and on demand highlights they care about most. Any favorited sports will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when accessing the Games on the go.

: On X1, customers can choose their favorite sports in just a few clicks to customize their Olympics destination, making it easier to find and set alerts for the live coverage and on demand highlights they care about most. Any favorited sports will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when accessing the Games on the go. Interactive schedule of events: X1 will feature a new interactive daily schedule for the Winter Games, giving customers one comprehensive and aggregated guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s networks and streaming services. Customers can filter the schedule by any of the 15 Olympic sports, tune directly to an event airing now, set a reminder, or schedule a DVR recording.

X1 will feature a new interactive daily schedule for the Winter Games, giving customers one comprehensive and aggregated guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s networks and streaming services. Customers can filter the schedule by any of the 15 Olympic sports, tune directly to an event airing now, set a reminder, or schedule a DVR recording. 50+ editorially curated playlists: Curated and updated in real-time by Xfinity sports editors with top highlights, trending videos and breaking news, each playlist enables customers to lean in to choose the highlights they want to see or lean back and watch the stories of the Games unfold. The editors will create dedicated playlists for all 15 Olympic sports, unique playlists for the most-popular athletes, and curated themed playlists, such as "Gold Medal Moments,” "Best of Team USA,” "Record-Breakers,” "Epic Celebrations” and more.

Curated and updated in real-time by Xfinity sports editors with top highlights, trending videos and breaking news, each playlist enables customers to lean in to choose the highlights they want to see or lean back and watch the stories of the Games unfold. The editors will create dedicated playlists for all 15 Olympic sports, unique playlists for the most-popular athletes, and curated themed playlists, such as "Gold Medal Moments,” "Best of Team USA,” "Record-Breakers,” "Epic Celebrations” and more. Live coverage in 4K HDR: X1 will offer customers access to all 180 hours of NBC’s 4K coverage with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, including live coverage of the nightly primetime show in most markets and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

