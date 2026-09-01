Comcast Aktie
WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019
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01.09.2026 17:56:25
Comcast Brings Xfinity And Business Internet To Bloomsbury
(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK), the U.S. cable and broadband provider, announced on Tuesday that it has completed a network expansion in Bloomsbury, New Jersey, connecting nearly 400 homes and businesses to its fiber-powered network for the first time.
Residents can now access Xfinity internet, mobile, entertainment and smart home services, while businesses gain access to Comcast Business solutions. The rollout is part of Comcast's broader investment in New Jersey, where the company connected 43,000 additional homes and businesses over the past year.
Comcast is also bringing its full suite of residential services to Bloomsbury, including high-speed internet, streaming, mobile, voice and home security.
Comcast Business will offer advanced networking solutions such as SD-WAN, cloud connectivity and unified communications, alongside mobile services with 5G and access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Comcast are currently losing 0.17 percent, changing hands at $26.58.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comcast Corp. (Class A)
|22,58
|-0,66%