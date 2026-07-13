Comcast Aktie

Comcast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 15:43:20

Comcast Brings Xfinity And Business Services To Over 1,500 Flagler Estates Sites

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Monday said Xfinity and Comcast Business services are now available to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in and around Flagler Estates in St. Johns County, Florida, including over 1,100 locations that previously lacked broadband access.

Xfinity, Comcast's residential consumer brand, offers internet, mobile, TV and home security services to households, while Comcast Business provides connectivity and networking solutions to commercial customers.

The expansion, completed ahead of schedule through a public-private partnership with Florida's Broadband Opportunity Program, brings high-speed internet and other connectivity services to residents and businesses in the area.

The project is part of Comcast's latest investment in Florida, which also includes network expansions to Lake, Leon and Nassau counties.

As of this writing, Comcast shares were trading at $24.07, up 2.1%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A Special)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Comcast Corp. (Class A) 21,22 2,54% Comcast Corp. (Class A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich etwas fester notierte. Die US-Börsen tendieren im Minus. In Asien dominierten am Montag die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen