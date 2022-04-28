Comcast Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.55 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $3.33 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.90 billion or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $31.01 billion from $27.21 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.55 Bln. vs. $3.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $31.01 Bln vs. $27.21 Bln last year.