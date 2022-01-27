27.01.2022 13:05:16

Comcast Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.06 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $3.38 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.53 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $30.34 billion from $27.71 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.06 Bln. vs. $3.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $30.34 Bln vs. $27.71 Bln last year.

