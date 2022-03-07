Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers From Maine Through Virginia

Comcast announced today it has increased speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers, providing an extra boost for millions of residential customers across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Beginning today, the following upgrades will be offered to customers at no additional cost:

Extreme Pro will increase download speeds by more than 12 percent and upload speeds by 33 percent, from 800/15 Mbps to 900/20 Mbps

will increase download speeds by more than 12 percent and upload speeds by 33 percent, from Blast! will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from 400/10 Mbps to 600/20 Mbps

will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from Performance Pro will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from 200/5 Mbps to 300/10 Mbps

will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from Performance upload speeds will double from 100/5 Mbps to 100/10 Mbps

upload speeds will double from Performance Starter upload speeds will double from 50/5 Mbps to 50/10 Mbps

In October 2021, Xfinity, the country’s largest gigabit network offering the fastest Internet speeds over WiFi, increased Gigabit Pro speeds from 2/2 Gbps to 3/3 Gbps symmetrical nationwide. Gigabit Pro uses enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology to make it possible for Xfinity Internet customers to receive symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds so they can stream or game in 4K in multiple rooms of the home.

"Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their WiFi-connected devices in the home,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division President. "Through our smart, fast and reliable fiber-dense network, continued innovation and our people, we bring our customers unbeatable Internet with the best connection, advanced cybersecurity, faster speeds and the best tech available.”

The speed increases follow on the heels of Comcast’s 2021 WiFi Trends Report, published in February 2022, which shared key findings detailing why WiFi is integral to Americans, with the number of devices connected to WiFi skyrocketing by 12X since 2018 as Xfinity households connected nearly 1 billion devices in 2021.

In addition to delivering the fastest speeds, Comcast provides an unbeatable Internet experience:

Superior WiFi coverage – WiFi coverage with the new xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6E-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pods which together creates a mesh network that extends WiFi throughout the home; Xfinity Internet customers have purchased more than one million xFi Pods over the last three years to ensure stronger WiFi coverage;

WiFi coverage with the new xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6E-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pods which together creates a mesh network that extends WiFi throughout the home; Xfinity Internet customers have purchased more than one million xFi Pods over the last three years to ensure stronger WiFi coverage; Control connected devices – Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; can manage device access, set parental controls and pause WiFi; in 2021, more than one million Xfinity households used xFi parental controls, with customers pausing/unpausing WiFi nearly 100 million times;

Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; can manage device access, set parental controls and pause WiFi; in 2021, more than one million Xfinity households used xFi parental controls, with customers pausing/unpausing WiFi nearly 100 million times; Advanced cybersecurity protection – xFi Advanced Security, included at no extra cost, helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and billions of cyberthreats every year;

xFi Advanced Security, included at no extra cost, helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and billions of cyberthreats every year; 4K streaming device with voice search – Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime and other popular streaming services is available to Xfinity Internet customers;

Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime and other popular streaming services is available to Xfinity Internet customers; Xfinity Mobile – Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation’s best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country; starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines and $120 for four lines ($30 per line);

Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – no digging up streets, sidewalks or yards required. In the past five years (2017-2021), we have invested nearly $20 billion to evolve and grow our network. From 2017 to 2021, we built 50,000 new route miles of fiber into our network and we have doubled our network capacity every 2.5 years to stay well ahead of demand.

Faster speeds will roll out over the coming weeks. Once available, customers may need to "power cycle” their devices to receive the speeds. Some may need to upgrade their equipment to receive the increased speeds, and those with devices that are not compatible will be contacted with opportunities to update their equipment. Customers who lease an Xfinity gateway and require new equipment will be upgraded at no additional cost. For customers who wish to purchase their own modem, information about compatible equipment can be found online.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005312/en/