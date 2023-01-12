|
12.01.2023 14:30:00
Comcast Is Coming for You, Disney
Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios might seem to be taking a gap year in the theme-park arms race in Central Florida, but it has bigger plans in the works across the country.Universal announced on Wednesday that it will build a small theme park in Texas geared to young families. It's also not forgetting about teens and adults: It plans a year-round haunt attraction in Las Vegas. If you can't wait that long, keep heading westward. There's definitely near-term buzz percolating for its original movie-themed park in California. Super Nintendo World -- in partnership with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) -- will open next month inside Universal Studios Hollywood. Then we get to 2025, when the highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park will open just outside of the Universal Orlando resort in Florida. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!