|
26.08.2022 12:05:00
Comcast Is Getting More Aggressive With Wireless
Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) made a couple of big changes to its Xfinity Mobile pricing this week. Customers with two or three lines on their unlimited plan will see their bill slashed to just $30 per line. Meanwhile, customers with four or more lines can add additional lines for just $20 each.The new pricing is especially appealing for those on smaller family plans, and Comcast was keen to highlight the savings for those customers versus the big three wireless carriers -- namely, AT&T (NYSE: T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). The new pricing may be a response to worries about the company's broadband business.The head of Comcast's cable division, Dave Watson, told analysts during the company's second-quarter earnings call that he plans to continue the company's aggressive push into mobile. "What we won't do is chase pricing down to the bottom," he noted. Nonetheless, that's exactly what he's doing. The new price changes and the press release accompanying them are heavily focused on price, while briefly mentioning the value of Comcast's service.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comcast Corp. (Class A)
|36,93
|-0,90%
