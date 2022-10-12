|
12.10.2022 14:24:44
Comcast Names Mike Cavanagh President - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) announced the appointment of Mike Cavanagh as President. He will remain Chief Financial Officer. Mike joined the company seven years ago as Chief Financial Officer. He was Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase's Corporate & Investment Bank from 2012 to 2014.
CEO Brian Roberts said: "Mike has brought incredible operational and financial expertise to Comcast and is an integral part of our special company. He's an outstanding partner and together we are focused on continuing to create new and exciting opportunities for growth."
