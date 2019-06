Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors

BOSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $127,500 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 48 Massachusetts students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.



"Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tracy Pitcher, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys."



Comcast, joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, recognized the students at a special event held at the Massachusetts State House today. One student, Anaya Benzan, a resident of Cambridge and graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, was selected to receive a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship - instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

"The students recognized by Comcast today are deserving and admirable young men and women who have contributed meaningful, positive change and shown leadership in their communities," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "Their dedication to public service speaks volumes, and our administration is proud to celebrate these achievements today."



The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.



