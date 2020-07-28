Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $95,000 in Scholarships to 38 Maryland High School Seniors

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast NBCUniversal today announced it has awarded approximately $95,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 38 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

"All of us at Comcast are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Maryland," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "These students excel in academics and are leaders in the community and among their peers. They are a great representation of our future, and we are proud to help them further their education."

"Congratulations to each of these students for receiving a Leaders and Achievers scholarship for serving as leaders in their communities and for their academic achievements," said Maryland School Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon. "I'd also like to thank Comcast for helping support the educational future of our Maryland students."

Comcast, in partnership with Dr. Salmon, created a congratulatory video and shared with all its Maryland scholarship winners. Additionally, several students shared their excitement around attending college in the Fall – click here to hear directly from them.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow's workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

See below for a full list of recipients:

2020 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Ian Dinmore of Arundel High School

Trentin Long of North County High School

Daniel Ruiz of Annapolis High School

Reyna Vrbensky of South River High School

Abigail Ward of Northeast High School

Cameren Watkins of Southern Senior High School

Jon Williams of Broadneck High School

Baltimore City

Diamond Jones Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Baltimore MD

Robin Paranilam of Mount Saint Joseph High School

Baltimore County

Muhammad Abbasi of Kenwood High IB and Sports Science

Grace Adebogun of Towson High Law & Public Policy

Sumra Chaudhry of Western School of Technology & Environmental Science

Kayla Clarke of Randallstown High School

Wasilat Dosunmu of Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts

Thinzar Htwe of Eastern Technical High School

Joynob Kaoshar of Woodlawn High Center for Pre-Eng. Res.

Noam Peled of Franklin High School

Anna Tang Dulaney Senior High School

Carroll County

Vivienne Sharp of Westminster Senior High School

Charles County

Fernando Avila of North Point High School

Eleni Varlas of Westlake High School

Frederick County

Oreoluwa Adeoye of Governor Thomas Johnson High School

Howard County

Julianna Dibert of Glenelg Country School

Chinaza Ezeh of Hammond High School

Ellen Li of Mount Hebron High School

Kiana Angela Macharia of Oakland Mills High School

Montgomery County

Joellen Allah-Mensah of Northwest High School

Kelvin Boakye of Gaithersburg High School

Leah Bulbula of Richard Montgomery High School

Sophie Cisse of Springbrook High School

Tayina Sylvain of Sherwood High School

Rachel Hannah Zozobrado of Winston Churchill High School

Prince George's County

Ashley Challenger of Surrattsville High School

Nelson Menjivar of International High School at Largo

Zahir Muhammad of DeMatha Catholic High School

Brandon Talla of Eleanor Roosevelt High School

Worcester County

Sheyanne Aleshire of Snow Hill High School

Alyssa Romano of Stephen Decatur High School

