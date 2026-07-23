Comcast Aktie

Comcast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019

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24.07.2026 01:44:05

Comcast-owned Peacock Achieves Profitability for the First Time Ever. Here’s What Investors Need to Know Ahead of Comcast’s NBCUniversal Spin-Off.

Thursday will go down in history as a major day in the history of the businesses that comprise Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Not only did the entertainment company’s high-profile Peacock streaming service log its first profitable quarter (at least by one metric), it also announced plans to effectively split itself in two.There was a lot to digest in Comcast’s Thursday developments. So let’s not waste any time and dive right into them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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