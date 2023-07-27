|
27.07.2023 13:34:32
Comcast Q2 Profit Climbs 25.1%
(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Thursday reported a 25.1 percent increase in second-quarter profit attributable to the company, while revenues were up 1.7 percent from the prior year.
The company reported profit of $4.24 billion, up from $3.396 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.72 billion or $1.13 per share. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter were slightly up at $30.51 billion, compared to $30.116 billion a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $30.13 billion.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!