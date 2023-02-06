|
06.02.2023 14:45:17
Comcast Signs Gigabit-capable Broadband Service Contract With Indiana State
(RTTNews) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSK, CMCSA), a telecommunication firm, said on Monday that it has inked contracts with Indiana's Office of Community & Rural Affairs or OCRA, for a joint investment of $50 million to serve gigabit-capable broadband service.
Comcast is investing $36 million along with the state's $13.6 million to expand its broadband network to parts of Indiana where the service is not available now.
The projects will deploy 1,200 miles of fiber to unserved rural parts of the state, to serve over 10,000 homes and businesses across 19 counties.
"Now that these contracts with the State of Indiana are signed, Comcast will immediately start work on the multiple pre-construction priorities of these expansion projects," the company said in statement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A Special)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A Special)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comcast Corp. (Class A)
|36,70
|-0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor Powell-Rede: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es an Dienstag aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Anleger unterdessen unentschlossen. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich die Anleger im Dienstagshandel unentschlossen.