|
03.11.2022 10:45:00
Comcast Stock Rallies As the Company Might Enter 'House Cleaning' Mode
Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is no high-growth tech stock. Nevertheless, the company proves that even highly profitable "value" stocks can be volatile. Comcast has been blasted by the bear market this year, with shares sporting a 38% decline year to date. In fact, Comcast shares are nearly as low as they've been at any time over the last five-year stretch. They also trade for less than 10 times trailing-12-month free cash flow. The communications and media giant still has some good things going for it, though, especially if dividend stocks are what you're after. In fact, with the world in turmoil, Comcast might be getting ready to do some housecleaning to spiff up its operations.In the wake of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, Comcast acquired a majority stake in media company NBCUniversal from then-owner General Electric. Yeah, remember that disaster? In 2013, Comcast bought the remaining 49% of NBCUniversal. The total price tag for the two-part deal? $30.5 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!