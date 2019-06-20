Comcast to Launch Amazon Music on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

Comcast today announced the launch of Amazon Music on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, marking the first time the ad-free and on demand streaming service will be available directly on the TV through a pay-TV provider. Rolling out over the next few weeks, Amazon Music will be delivered over the Internet and accessible on X1 right alongside all of the live, on demand, and web content already available on the platform. Additionally, Amazon Music is now available on Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s recently launched service for Internet-only customers that enables them to enjoy many of their favorite streaming entertainment experiences on the big screen, while also offering them a TV-connected device to manage their digital home. Xfinity X1 and Flex customers can just say "Amazon Music” into their voice remote to easily browse, discover and listen to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

"We’re thrilled to bring the Amazon Music experience to Xfinity customers starting today,” stated Ryan Redington, Director of Amazon Music. "Now Amazon Music listeners can effortlessly explore millions of songs, including the latest releases by their favorite artists, and much more directly through Xfinity.”

With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to more than two million curated songs and thousands of playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership, and access to more than 50 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations with Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier.

"Music makes up a big part of people’s favorite entertainment experiences and we’re thrilled to add Amazon Music’s huge library to our X1 and Flex platforms,” said Nancy Spears, Vice President, Business Operations and Strategy, Comcast Cable. "Amazon Prime Video quickly became one of the most-viewed services on X1 following its launch last year, so we are excited to expand our collaboration and enable our customers to also enjoy Amazon Music on the biggest screen in the home.”

X1 and Flex customers can say "Amazon Music” into the voice remote to launch the app or navigate to the Apps section and log in to start listening. Those who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited are eligible for a 30-day free trial.

Last year, Comcast and Amazon launched Prime Video on X1, enabling Xfinity customers to seamlessly access Prime Video’s award-winning originals and catalog of thousands of premium shows, movies, and live events via Xfinity on Demand or through the Prime Video app. The Emmy-award winning X1 platform is now in a majority of Xfinity customers’ homes. For more information about X1, customers can visit www.xfinity.com/X1.

