Comcast Aktie

Comcast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 157484 / ISIN: US20030N1019

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20.04.2026 21:05:00

Comcast Trades at Just 8 Times Earnings After Losing 711,000 Broadband Subs Last Year

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) generated a record $19 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in 2025 and returned nearly all of it to shareholders. Yet a significant portion of that cash comes from its declining broadband business, which lost over 700,000 domestic customers as fiber and fixed wireless competition intensified. This explains why the market is valuing the stock at just 8 times forward earnings -- a price that implies its core cash flow provider is in structural decline.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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