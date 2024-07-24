Comcast Unveils "Watch to Unlock” Capabilities for The 2024 Paris Olympics

Comcast today announced the launch of Passport to Paris for Xfinity customers, an innovative experience designed to give fans, gamers, and collectors new ways to watch and engage with NBCUniversal’s coverage of The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Comcast has unveiled "Passport to Paris”: a new interactive gaming and digital collecting experience that introduces "watch to unlock” capabilities for Xfinity Rewards members, tied to NBCUniversal’s coverage of The Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games. (Photo: Business Wire)

Passport to Paris offers a first-of-its-kind "watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity Rewards members who watch select live coverage of the Olympics on NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming on Peacock, with digital passport stamps commemorating the events. Customers will unlock bigger and better rewards the more they watch and interact, and earn stamps in their digital passport through interactive quizzes and polls, which can be redeemed for rewards online or in the app. As an added benefit, the first 20,000 participants will unlock a limited-edition Olympic Games Paris 2024 pin and passport stamp: a platform first for pairing digital and physical rewards.

"One of the great benefits of being a Xfinity Rewards member is exclusive access to new products and features like Passport to Paris,” said Pooja Kapadia, Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Rewards. "The Paris Olympics are a great opportunity to create a first-of-its-kind experience centered around the most anticipated event of the year.”

Passport to Paris is easily accessible through The Olympics hub on Xfinity X1. Scanning a QR code will drive customers to the Xfinity Rewards portal where they can activate the experience and start playing. Xfinity Rewards is free for Xfinity customers. Sign up is easy and fast in the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards.

Passport to Paris joins a host of other new features and functionality Xfinity is rolling out for The Olympic Games, including enhanced 4K, interactive athlete experiences, personalized playlists, and more. It’s all part of a growing list of platform enhancements aimed at capturing the shifting landscape in entertainment and sports.

"We believe the home’s largest screen will evolve to meet the needs of the customer, which is why we’re building and testing new features such as Passport to Paris that embrace all the momentum in live sports, and strategically set the stage for new opportunities in e-commerce and blockchain enabled collecting,” said Piers Lingle, Senior Vice President, Emerging Product and Technology at Comcast. "We see a wide-open opportunity to leverage the power of our Entertainment OS platform to inject more interaction into the TV experience in contextual and simple ways.”

