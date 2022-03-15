Comcast’s MachineQ to Power GP PRO’s Automated Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Solution

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced that GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has expanded from its existing proprietary network and will now deliver its KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System to a wide range of facilities using MachineQ’s IoT network connectivity platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005200/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The KOLO system automates restroom device monitoring and management to help improve hygiene, patron satisfaction, and custodial efficiency. With MachineQ’s fully integrated device-to-cloud platform, GP PRO can help further increase value for its customers with a LoRaWAN network that can scale additional use cases and interoperate more easily with other networks.

"Our goal is to use data and innovative solutions to help our customers address consumers’ hygiene concerns by providing cleaner, safer facilities,” said John Strom, vice president and general manager of GP PRO’s Connected Solutions business. "Our KOLO system is already a highly relevant sensing technology that generates and analyzes important usage data to boost custodial efficiency while helping to reduce outages and waste, benefits that are especially important due to ongoing labor shortages. With MachineQ’s IoT platform, KOLO system customers can now benefit from an enterprise-grade network infrastructure, advanced integration capabilities, and the ability to scale as needed to respond to increased need.”

Steve Salata, vice president and general manager of MachineQ adds, "GP PRO is an exciting addition to the growing list of enterprise solution providers who use MachineQ’s platform to power their solutions so they can focus on their core business rather than the business of running and managing their own network. This relationship enables us to offer our enterprise customers a new smart bathroom solution to provide a better experience for people, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.”

Designed for high-traffic facilities such as airports, shopping centers, stadiums, schools, or other large buildings with public restrooms, the KOLO Smart Monitoring System is an IoT-enabled solution for data-driven cleaning and maintenance for custodial staffs. It monitors IoT restroom devices continually and alerts maintenance staff immediately when maintenance is needed. Using the system, organizations can be more proactive in providing well-maintained and well-stocked bathroom environments, especially during the COVID-19 era when patrons have increased their awareness of and desire for improved facility cleanliness and maintenance.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy long-range, low-power IoT solutions at scale. Utilizing LoRaWAN® technology, our fully integrated network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, development, service, and support. Our partnerships with leading IoT solution providers address a wide range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, government, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com.

LoRaWAN® is used under license from the LoRa Alliance. LoRa® is a registered trademark of Semtech Corporation.

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, building products, and related chemicals. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 80,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like ActiveAire®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Compact®, Dixie®, Dixie Ultra®, enMotion®, and Pacific Blue™. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

