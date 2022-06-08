Comcast’s Notion Launches Notion PRO, an Upgrade Service Plan with 24/7 Professional Monitoring for Total DIY Home Protection

Notion, a Comcast Company, today announced Notion PRO, a new service plan for Notion’s smart home system. Notion PRO enables homeowners to extend protection of their property with 24/7 professional monitoring for only $10 a month. By upgrading to Notion PRO, users may be eligible to save up to 15% on their home insurance premiums.

Notion PRO is a DIY security solution that requires no professional installation. The service works with Notion’s existing multifunctional sensors that monitor for water leaks, opening of doors and windows, sounding alarms and temperature changes. Once you have a Notion system, no additional hardware is required to upgrade to Notion PRO. You can set up Notion PRO to always monitor for water leaks and sounding smoke/CO alarms, helping protect against the most damaging insurance perils within a home.

By upgrading to Notion PRO, homeowners will gain access to the following benefits:

Affordable, around-the-clock protection – Notion PRO includes 24/7 professional monitoring for only $10 a month.

Escalated Notifications – Notion PRO customers can receive group texts and phone calls, so they don’t miss a notification.

Help When You Need It – Notion can contact emergency services when you can’t be reached.

Notion PRO is the answer for an increased desire for security solutions, especially when it comes to DIY protection. According to research from Parks Associates, residential security adoption increased to 36% of U.S. households as of Q2 2021, primarily driven by DIY security.

Notion partners with insurance carriers in the United States and Australia to help empower homeowners to proactively monitor their property. Notion is continuously expanding programs, including the ability to unlock revenue share with partners for Notion PRO.

"Smart home technology has allowed us to offer customers new and impactful ways to protect their homes and save on premiums,” said Sarah Jacobs, Vice President of Product Development at Nationwide. "Risks like water leaks often go undetected until they’ve already done extensive damage. It’s great to work with a partner like Notion who is continuously looking for new ways to help homeowners proactively monitor for risks.”

"Notion Smart Sensors have transformed the way homeowners and insurers proactively monitor risk,” said Thomas Fad, Vice President & GM, at Notion. "Notion PRO is the next evolution of that proactive monitoring. Homeowners will benefit from additional notifications and extended security at a low monthly price, while insurers will be able to offer policyholders even greater discounts and may be eligible for revenue share from Notion.”

To learn more, check out details on how Notion PRO makes total home protection a reality and how Notion is making insurance smarter with DIY monitoring.

