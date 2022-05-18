COMCO approves merger with poenina

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules The Competition Commission (COMCO) is approving the merger between Burkhalter Holding Ltd and poenina holding ltd. On 30 or 31 May 2022, the Shareholders' Meetings of poenina holding ltd and Burkhalter Holding Ltd will vote on the companies' merger plans. Merging the two organisations would transform the Burkhalter Group into a total provider of interdisciplinary building technology services, which, with around 4,600 employees and some 80 Group companies, would be represented at around 150 locations in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. On 17 May 2022, the Competition Commission announced that it did not object to the merger, meaning that it can be implemented without reservation. The legal closing of the merger is planned to take place on 29 June 2022. Download media release as PDF here More information:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 439 36 33

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch

www.burkhalter.ch The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and, with almost 50 Group companies, is represented at more than 100 locations in Switzerland. As at 31 December 2021, it achieved an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 29.3 million, a Group profit of CHF 23.9 million and sales of CHF 539.5 million and employed 3157 employees (FTE, of whom 703 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803). Electrical engineering begins at the power utility company and includes all the processes that culminate in the management of electrical machines and installations for the end user. As a leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector in Switzerland, we provide a full range of high-quality, precision services: installations, switchboards, servicing and maintenance, telematics, automation and security. In short: we offer 360° Swiss electrotechnics. Are you already familiar with our Sustainability Report 2020/2021?

