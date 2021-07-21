Comedy Triumphs at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

The Comeback Trail and Okay! Madam Win the People's Choice Award, and Alice Filippi Selected as Best Director

Jaime Camil wins the Best Actor Award for his hilarious performance in My Boyfriend's Meds, and Toni Colette is the winner of Best Actress Award for her outstanding acting in Dream Horse. The Jury Prize was a tie: Canada's Peace by Chocolate and Septet: The Story of Hong Kong.

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Following twenty-two days of outstanding programming from across the world and twenty-two thousand people in attendance, the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, co-organized by ICFF and CHIN Radio/TV, and in partnership with Ontario Place, came to an end with the award ceremony where the Festival presented The Comeback Trail by George Gallo (the United States) and Okay! Madam by Lee Cheol-ha (South Korea) with the 2021 People's Choice Award. Both films were received with immense enthusiasm scoring an exceptional rating of 100% from the audience.

The winner of this year's Best Director Award was the talented Italian director of Out of My League (Italy), Alice Filippi, who excelled in her craft by pushing the boundaries of the terminal romance genre. The Best Actor Award was presented to Jaime Camilfor his hilarious performance in My Boyfriend's Meds (Mexico), and Toni Colette was the winner of the Best Actress Award for her incredible performance in Dream Horse (the United Kingdom).

This year's exceptional jurors presented the Lavazza Drive-In Jury Award to two films: Peace by Chocolate (Canada), directed by Jonathan Keijser, and Septet: The Story of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) directed by Patrick Tam, Ringo Lam, Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Yuen Woo-ping, Tsui Hark, and Sammo Hung.

Hollywood director, screenwriter, and producer George Gallo (The Comeback Trail) was presented the ICFF Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his incredible contribution to the world of cinema over the past thirty years. The Festival also presented the ICFF Award of Excellence to Vincenzo Guzzo, Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, television personality, and President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo; Moira Romano, Founder of ETV Film Inc. and Editor of myetvmedia.com; Deanna Marsigliese, Pixar Character Art Director, and; Enrico Casarosa, Director of Disney and Pixar's Luca.

As the engines of the drive-in turn off, the ICFF invites audiences to the new open-air program at Trillium Park, from July 21st to August 1st.

SOURCE Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)