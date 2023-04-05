Comeet ATS Launches Powerful and Industry-Leading Recruiting AI Assistant

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comeet, a leading, global provider of collaborative recruiting software, has launched its new AI Assistant, designed to enable better hiring decisions, improve candidate experience, and promote diversity and inclusion.

"AI is transforming hiring and will continue to benefit recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates," said Chief Product Officer, Tommy Dikerman. "Our new AI Assistant is part of Comeet's suite of AI-powered features, and is another step toward fulfilling our mission to make hiring better for everyone."

AI Assistant aims to empower recruiters and hiring managers with proven recruiting methodologies at every step of the hiring process. By leveraging OpenAI's GPT and Comeet's proprietary technology, the first version of AI Assistant – now available to Comeet customers – creates job descriptions, pre-screening questionnaires, and email templates. In addition, AI Assistant will soon compose interview questions and scorecards, with much more to come in the near future.

When creating a new position, recruiters can use AI Assistant to create optimized and inclusive job descriptions to attract diverse talent and pre-screening questionnaires that enable early identification of top candidates. Next, AI Assistant helps compose scorecards and interview questions to uncover a candidate's true competency for the role. AI Assistant also helps craft email messages to candidates that implement the company's tone of voice, strengthening the employer brand.

Comeet is set to revolutionize recruitment with its advanced AI technology, enabling faster, more efficient, and more inclusive hiring. As a leader in the recruiting software industry, Comeet continues to pave the way for a more innovative recruitment process. To use Comeet's platform with the new AI Assistant for your recruiting process, visit www.comeet.com.

About Comeet

Comeet is an award-winning applicant tracking and candidate management platform (ATS) used by forward-thinking, mid-market and enterprise customers (KPMG, Fiverr, Monday.com, and more) around the world. Founded in 2013 by three hiring managers who saw the need for a better way to hire, Comeet is designed to make hiring a more efficient, effective, and enjoyable process. The comprehensive ATS offers strong collaboration, communication, automation, and reporting for recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates, as well as customizability, elastic recruiting, and smart search features. Comeet is passionate about empowering organizations to secure the talent they need, right when they need it.

