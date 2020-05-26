Comerica Incorporated Names John Lynch Chief Investment Officer, Comerica Asset Management Group

DALLAS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today that John Lynch has been named Chief Investment Officer. Lynch will join its Comerica Asset Management Group, the investment management division of Comerica, on May 26, 2020, and will report to Greg Carr, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management.

Lynch will be responsible for Wealth Management's investment and asset management businesses, investment research and strategic asset allocation. He will also chair the Wealth Management Investment Policy Committee.

A veteran of the financial services industry with more than 30 years of experience, Lynch joins Comerica after serving as chief investment strategist with LPL Financial. There he was responsible for investment strategy, market research and portfolio management for the largest independent broker dealer in the United States. Lynch also held various roles during his tenure at Wells Fargo and Wachovia. He served as chief investment officer for the Mid-Atlantic Region of Wells Fargo Private Bank, chief equity strategist with Wells Fargo Asset Management and chief market analyst for Wachovia and Evergreen Investments.

Lynch holds a Bachelor of Arts from Villanova University and an MBA in Finance from the College of William and Mary.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $76.3 billion at March 31, 2020 and celebrated its 170th anniversary in August 2019.

