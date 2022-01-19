|
19.01.2022 14:00:00
Comerica Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:
DATE:
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
TIME:
9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET
PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:
(800) 309-2262 or (706) 679-5261
(Event ID No. 4719659)
WEBCAST / PRESENTATION:
The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.
REPLAY INFORMATION:
A replay (accessible for one year) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.
Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301463840.html
SOURCE Comerica Incorporated
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Verluste beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.